Minorities asked to actively participate in elections

Lahore : A consultative meeting on “Elections 2018 and Rights of Religious Minorities” was held by two NGOs.

The community members, social and political activists from Yuhannabad, NA-134 and PP-170, participated in the meeting. Peter Jacob, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash and Ms Naumana Suleman led the discussion. The speakers encouraged the participants to engage themselves meaningfully in the elections 2018 for resolving the outstanding issues concerning the rights and protection of religious minorities in Pakistan.

They emphasised that it was crucial to address the deprivations of the religious minorities through political participation. The discussion focused the way forward to ensure economic, political and social inclusion of religious minorities in the national mainstream. The discussants observed that the successive governments failed to address the issues vital to existence and progress of religious minorities.

The participants also passed a resolution affirming that they would participate and consider supporting parties in the upcoming general elections that manifested determination and capacity to address the issues faced by the minority communities.