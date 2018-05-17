Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minorities asked to actively participate in elections

Minorities asked to actively participate in elections

Lahore : A consultative meeting on “Elections 2018 and Rights of Religious Minorities” was held by two NGOs.

The community members, social and political activists from Yuhannabad, NA-134 and PP-170, participated in the meeting. Peter Jacob, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash and Ms Naumana Suleman led the discussion. The speakers encouraged the participants to engage themselves meaningfully in the elections 2018 for resolving the outstanding issues concerning the rights and protection of religious minorities in Pakistan.

They emphasised that it was crucial to address the deprivations of the religious minorities through political participation. The discussion focused the way forward to ensure economic, political and social inclusion of religious minorities in the national mainstream. The discussants observed that the successive governments failed to address the issues vital to existence and progress of religious minorities.

The participants also passed a resolution affirming that they would participate and consider supporting parties in the upcoming general elections that manifested determination and capacity to address the issues faced by the minority communities.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar