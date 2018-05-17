PA passes 12 bills; Opp continues demo against Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills and introduced one other whereas the opposition continued protest against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and demanded his trial under Article 6.

The opposition pointed out quorum but the treasury was successful in completing it due to which the House completed its agenda amid walkout from the opposition. The bill that was introduced in the Punjab Assembly included the Punjab Fertilizer Bill 2008 whereas those which were passed included the Drug (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018, the Punjab Legal Aid Bill 2018, the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Inspectorate Bill 2018, the Punjab Witness Protection Bill 2018, the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Punjab University of Technology Rasul Bill 2018, the Punjab Bonded Labour Abolition System (Abolition) Bill 2018, the Explosive Substances (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018, the Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2018, the Registration (Punjab Second Amendment Bill 2018), the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2018, the Punjab Agricultural Marketing Bill 2018.

In the absence of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu moved the bills. Opposition which had been protesting against Nawaz Sharif both in and outside the Punjab Assembly for last many days also attended the dinner hosted by the speaker.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started with a delay of over three hours with Speaker Rana Mohammed Iqbal in chair and the House took up the questions related to Agriculture, Home and Environmental Protection.

The Opposition lodged a protest in Punjab Assembly over the hours-long power breakdown on Wednesday and slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-N government for its failure in controlling electricity loadshedding.

Opposition leader Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed on a point of order drew the attention of the House towards the power breakdown in Punjab and stated since morning, Lahore and other cities of the province had been without electricity. Opposition leader Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed said the chief minister had been making tall claims of controlling electricity loadshedding but they were nothing but dramas staged by him.

The Punjab Assembly on the occasion also witnessed uproar during which the Opposition leader pointed out quorum but it was met by the House and proceedings continued till the session was adjourned until Thursday (today).