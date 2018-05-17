Focus on protection of human rights: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu Wednesday said Punjab government has taken necessary steps to eliminate discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens including children, women, minorities, senior citizens, transgender and special persons.

Khalil said Punjab Human Rights Policy was primarily focused on protection of human rights through legislation in compliance with the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and core United Nations Human Rights Conventions ratified by Pakistan.

He was addressing a seminar organised to introduce Human Rights Policy Implementation framework at a private hotel. Minorities MPAs, Secretary Asim Iqbal, representatives of social welfare, women, law and parliamentary, health, C&W, school education, sports, P&D and PIT Departments were present on the occasion.

Asim Iqbal briefed the participants about newly approved Human Rights Policy of the Punjab government. Minister said the Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018 was the first step in direction of upholding human rights in the province.

Due to the length and breadth of the phenomenon of human rights, the policy could not be implemented without the commitment of the government. He said HR&MA as well as all the departments concerned would work together to mark the Punjab Human Rights Policy as a top priority.

The participants lauded the services and policies of Punjab government regarding child rights, women rights and minorities’ rights as well as civil and political rights and right to information (RTI). At the end of the event shield were distributed.