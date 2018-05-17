By our correspondent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: More than 23,000 children were enrolled at the public sector schools in the district, official claimed. District Education Officer Fayyaz Hussain said that 100 percent increase had been noted in admission compared to last year. He said over 23,000 children were enrolled this year in all the three tehsils of the district.
