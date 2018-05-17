UVAS trains Sindh veterinary officers

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Livestock Department Sindh organised two-weeklong training on “Radiology and Reproductive Ultrasonography in small and large ruminants” for 20 in-service veterinary officers here. According to a press release, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding session and distributed certificates among the participants of the training.