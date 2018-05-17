Journalist arrested, freed

LANDIKOTAL: A tribal journalist and his brother were on Wednesday arrested by Frontier Corps personnel from their home but released later afterthe community launched protest. Ali Shinwari, a former president of Landikotal Press Club, told the media after his release that kids of his family were using crackers to celebrate the release of his elder brother Shaukat Hussain. He said his elder brother, who had gone missing four months back, had reached home.

Ali Shinwari said as the children started fire-cracking, the Frontier Corps personnel came to his residence and arrested him and his younger brother Abbas Khan. He said they were blind folded and bundled into a truck.

Meanwhile, an urgent meeting was called at the Landikotal Press Club. Journalists at the meeting demanded release of the arrested journalist and his brother forthwith. Both were released after hours of detention.