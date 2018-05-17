Hypertension Day observed: Steps to avoid high blood pressure stressed

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has said balanced life and precautionary measures are necessary to avoid high blood pressure.

Addressing a symposium organised by Nephrology Department of Lahore General Hospital on World Hypertension Day on Wednesday, the principal said unfortunately in Pakistan, problem of blood pressure is increasing day by day and now there is no age limit also. However, around the age of 40 blood pressure has captured almost 40 per cent of the population.

He said this disease occurred after some time when damage has been done. People can guess with the symptoms of their behaviour and walking style, he added. He asked the masses to immediately contact doctor or hospital and not to waste the time with self medication.

Medical experts warned that blood pressure must be controlled otherwise it can give paralysis or cause even death. Irritation on petty issues, anger and unnecessary arguments should be avoided and we all should concentrate on our social behaviours with positive changes. Similarly, morning and evening walk, light exercise, cycling and hobbies like swimming should be included in our daily lives with adding balanced and simple diet so that this dangerous disease could be avoided, he said.

On this occasion, doctors and medical students in a large number attended this symposium and question answer session also took place. In the symposium, senior doctors also held panel discussion and arranged sittings to discuss the symptoms, precautions and treatment of high blood pressure.

Besides, Prof Tahir Shafi, Prof Bilal Mohayuddin, Dr Aurangzeb, Prof Hafiz Ejaz, Prof Ezaz Mand, Prof Noman Tareef, Prof Waqar and Prof Khalid Masood Gondal addressed the symposium.