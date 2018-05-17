Thu May 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

PM to visit Kohistan soon: MPA

MANSEHRA: The federal government would pay reasonable price to the affectees of the Dassu Hydropower projects in Upper Kohistan, a Member Provincial Assembly said on Wednesday. "Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would visit Kohistan soon and meet the affectees of Diamer-Basha and Dassu hydropower projects," MPA Abdul Sattar told reporters in Dassu. He said that the committee members, representing affectees of Dassu and Diamer-Basha hydropower projects, met the PM in federal capital on Tuesday and apprised him of their problems. "The prime minister has directed the Wapda chairman to visit Upper Kohistan forthwith and address issues faced by locals," said the MPA.

Comments

