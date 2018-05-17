LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Nawaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition and allowed amendment in another seeking action against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges for his recent media statement on Mumbai attacks.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petitions moved by PAT’s General Secretary Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Pakistan Zindabad Party’s Chairman Aftab Virk. The court reserved verdict on maintainability of the petition moved by Gandapur. Advocate Ahmad Awais, the counsel of the other petitioner party, pleaded the court for amendment in the petition. The court accepted his plea and allowed him amendment.

Both the petitioners in their petition had said Nawaz Sharif gave ‘irresponsible’ statement and brought bad name to the country across the world and subsequently India was raising hue and cry for action against Pakistan.