PTI govt accused of rendering people jobless

MARDAN: Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti said on Wednesday the provincial government was rendering the people jobless.

"The PTI-led government is busy with rendering the people jobless instead of giving them jobs," he remarked while speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club. Former deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikramullah Shahid and other leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were also present.

Khwaja Hoti said Imran Khan claimed that he had depoliticized the police but it was totally wrong. "The PTI government has rather politicized the police in the province," he remarked.

He claimed the appointment of the regional police officer (RPO) Mardan was politically motivated. "The RPO is the close friend of the brother of provincial Minister of Education Mohammad Atif Khan," he claimed. Khwaja Hoti alleged that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was silent on the corruption of PTI government.

He added the PTI government closed the clinics of paramedics. He added that paramedics provide cheap treatment to the poor people and the PTI government deprived the people of cheap treatment.