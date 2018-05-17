KP CM faces annoying moment in hometown

NOWSHERA: The residents on Wednesday stopped the vehicle of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and chanted slogans against him for not honouring the commitments.

The resident of Ghala Dher in the provincial constituency PK-61 stopped the convoy of Pervez Khattak during his visit to the area to inspect a road and chanted slogans against him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government. They were carrying black flags as mark of protest against the broken promise of Pervez Khattak as well.

The residents complained that the Chief Minister had announced provision of gas to the area but did not honour the commitment. Pervez Khattak came out of his vehicle and addressed the protesters in a bid to calm them down. He tried to convince the charged protesters but they refused to listen to him.

Pervez Khattak said that he had allocated Rs5 billion for provision of gas to PK-61 and presented the imposition of ban by the Election Commission on initiating new projects as hurdle and excuse in implementation of the project.

He said that the tender for the project could not be issued due to slapping of ban by the Election Commission on launch of new development schemes and fresh recruitments on April 1. "The government has released funds for the project and development work on the same would be launched as soon as the Election Commission lifted the ban on development schemes," he assured. Pervez Khattak got annoyed and left the area after the protesters refused to accept his excuses.