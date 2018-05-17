SC issues written verdict in Dar’s suspension case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued written verdict in the petition against former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership. Earlier, the court had suspended Dar’s membership. His membership will remain suspended till his appearance in the court.

The Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Nawazish Ali Pirzada had filed a petition against the acceptance of Dar’s nomination papers for the Senate elections. The petitioner took stance that the court had declared the former finance minister as court absconder declaring his membership illegal as he is not eligible for the Senate elections.

He appealed to the court to declare the LHC decision null and void and suspend Dar’s membership from the Senate. Following the petition, the court had sought reply from Ishaq Dar and directed him to appear in the court on May 8, but the former finance minister did not appear in the court. After his failure to appear, the court had suspended his Senate membership.

On Wednesday, the court issued written verdict in the Ishaq Dar’s membership suspension case. His counsel informed the court that his client could not appear in the court due to health problems and requested the court to adjourn the hearing till Eid. However, the former finance minister’s membership will remain suspended till his appearance in the court.-