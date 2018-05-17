CITY PULSE: Nostalgia

Attia Rashid’s solo exhibition titled ‘Nostalgia’ is running at the ArtChowk gallery until May 25. Attia’s work is an exploration of the nostalgia notion, offering a new interpretation of the topophilia concept. Spending part of her life in Pakistan and part in the United Kingdom, she explores her paradoxical feelings of being physically in one place and emotionally in another.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Aap Beeti

Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting a solo show titled “Aap Beeti” featuring works by Meher Afroz.

The show continues until Friday, May 18 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0213- 357373582 for more information.

Making History

Sanat Initiative is hosting a group show titled “Making History” a cross-generational view on history.

The exhibition features works of artists Affan Baghpati, Ammar Faiz, Nabiha Khan, Risham Hosain and Sajjad Ahmed. The show continues until Thursday, May 17.

Call 0300- 8208108 for more information.

Mind Maps

Muhammad Atif Khan’s solo exhibition, “Mind Maps” is running at Canvas gallery.

Atif has numerous international and local shows , residencies and workshops to his credit. A winner of the Lahore Biennale Foundation’ s Open Call Competition for Art in Public Spaces , Atif’s work is a prominent part of the landscape at the Mall Road, Lahore.

The show remains open daily until Thursday, May 17 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday)

Call 0213-35861523 for more information.

Archaeologies of Tomorrow

Koel Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition titled “Archaeologies of Tomorrow” featuring works by Sohail Zuberi.

Curated by Zarmeene Shah, the show continues until Thursday, May 17 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0213-5831292 for more information.