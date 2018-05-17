Man found dead with his throat slit

A 21-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit outside his house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block-12 on Tuesday. Sharae Faisal police station SHO Ali Hassan told The News on Tuesday that Muhammad Umar, son of Muhammad Liaquat, died when unidentified men slit his throat outside his house.

He said the deceased’s paternal uncle, Muhammad Akram, told police that he found Umar laying motionless on his motorbike, and when he called him he did not get any response from him. Akram told police that they took him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SHO Hassan said Umar’s family told police that he went outside at 7:00am to drop his sister at her college, and returned after dropping her. He said a medico-legal examiner at ASH in his initial postmortem findings suggested that the man had multiple marks of wounds on his neck.

He added police had ruled out his killing as a result of robbery resistance as everything he had in his pockets remained untouched. Police were suspecting personal enmity behind his murder, and said they would share findings on the completion of the investigation.