‘Theoretical, practical knowledge can uplift TVET sector’

Addressing the importance of vocational training in the light of public-private partnership for TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), Hunar Foundation held a panel discussion on Tuesday evening.

The panel, moderated by Mehdi Hasnain, CEO Hunar Foundation, comprised Mansoor Ahmed, CEO Karachi Tools, Dies and Moulds Centre, Yusuf Mirza of International Steel limited, Tariq Ahmed Khan of Toyota Indus, Abbas Akberali of Amreli Steels and Kashif Ahmed Soomro of Engro Thar Coal.

Shahid Abdullah, one of the founding members, said that the organisation was ready to take on the upcoming challenges with regards to changing technologies and were also keen on cooperating with the demands of market: “We are looking into specific trainings as well to cater to the demands put forward by industries, and if we do not take the rapid progress of technology into account, we will be left behind.”

Stressing the importance of vocational training, Akberali felt that the area was yet to be explored; rather, it was still in its present state due to a lack of will to improve the status of education in the country.

“I strongly feel that students enrolled in schools must possess vocational training skills, and they must be expected to know at least two of these skills by the time they leave school. When schools inculcate these skills, the worth of these trainings will not be ignored,” he said.

It was also said that the private organisations should team up with the National Vocational Training and Testing Commission (NVTTC) to pave the way for all those keen to learn skill-based jobs required at industries.

Speaking about the trained students, Khan felt that attitude building courses must also be incorporated in the syllabus to ensure that the entrants were able to face challenges they might encounter in future.

Shedding light on the trained technicians employed in the Thar Coal project, Soomro said that they made sure that the training covered other sectors so they may not be left without work later.

He added that a venture should be planned out which catered to women drivers because it was an untapped zone and could lead to more avenues for them. Khan also agreed and said that even in production, women were now coming to the forefront and were working alongside men in plants as well.

Akberali said that in order to make headway in vocational training, mentorship was necessary and experienced people, including the industrialists, needed to come forward and lead the way. “By putting together theoretical knowledge alongside practical one, by field work, the students would be better equipped and would be able to approach the tasks diligently,” he said.

All speakers agreed that TVET certified sectors would bring in a lot of changes in future because the country had the largest share of youth and, after being trained, the entrants could also be sent abroad so they may explore their skills.