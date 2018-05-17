Free blood screening camp for KMC staffers

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inspected a free blood screening camp held at the KMC building on M A Jinnah Road on Wednesday and appreciated this facility for the employees of the KMC.

He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Chairperson Medical Committee Naheed Fatima, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas, Senior Director Medical and Health Services Dr Beerbal, Sr Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Consultant of Vendor Junction Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others.

The mayor said such medical camps were necessary to help people understand the status of their health. During a briefing, he was informed that 1,735 officers and other KMC officials had availed this opportunity to get their blood samples screened for different diseases.

Drainage system

The mayor has said that water and sewerage were the responsibility of the water board; however, to redress the problems of citizens such works were also carried out by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He expressed these views during an inspection of the laying of drainage lines near National Stadium, said a statement on Wednesday. He said that the laying of drainage lines and road carpeting with a cost of Rs67.539 million would resolve the rainwater drainage problem in different sectors of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Zone of District East and remove all hurdles in the drainage system.