Governor donates Rs1 million to charity school network

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has donated Rs1 million to a charitable educational organisation, the Baithak School Network (BSN), for educating children whose parents could not afford to send their children to private educational institutions.

Talking to a delegation of Baithak School Advisory Board, which called on him at the Governor House, Zubair vowed that he would continue supporting the network in the future in its endeavours to eliminate illiteracy from society.

He said only education could help the country rid itself of terrorism and other social evils. He hoped that other organisations and people would also come forward and play their role in the promotion of education in the country.

“Basically, the provision of education is the responsibility of the state and the government, but in the current scenario and conditions, it requires collaborative efforts from the entire society so that each and every child could be sent to school and given proper education,” he maintained.

The Baithak School Advisory Board was led by BSN President Nighat Malik, while other members included Azfar Ahsan, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Haroon Qasim, Khalid Shah Khan, Quratul Ain, Executive Director BSN Asif Hussain and Syed Umairuddin.

The governor called for setting aside all the differences to promote education throughout the country, and added that recent progress and development of regional countries clearly indicated that no nation could progress without getting excellence in the area of education and science and technology.

Urging the federal and provincial governments to enhance the allocations for the education in a stepwise manner, he said educational networks like Baithak School and other community-based organisations would also have to play their role in the elimination of illiteracy from the country.

President Biathak School Network Nighat Malik told the governor that they had educated four hundred thousand children over the last 20 years, and the majority of them were now serving in various spheres of life and playing their role in the betterment of the society.

“At the moment, we are teaching around 18,000 children at around 138 educational institutes and schools throughout the country. All these schools are being run through the financial support from the society.”

Felicitating the governor on his continuous support for the Baithak School Network, she hoped that he would also convince other influential personalities in the government and the elite of the society to help in running and expanding the Baithak School Network in the country.