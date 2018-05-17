Call for including thalassaemia subject in textbooks

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho has stressed the need for the inclusion of HIV and thalassaemia subjects in textbooks to sensitise the general public in the province.

Addressing at a thalassaemia awareness program as chief guest which was organised by the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority (SBTA) in connection with World Thalassaemia Day, Dr Fazlullah Pechuho said coordinated efforts were needed from all stakeholders to control the prevalence of thalassaemia in the society.

He said a thalassaemia test should be made mandatory for couples before marriage and urged the prayer leaders to play their due role in this regard. He urged the owners of blood banks to dispatch medical wastage to nearby public sector health facilities for proper disposal instead of dumping it in open places.

The health secretary said that new incinerators machines were being installed in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad’s health facilities for the proper disposal of medical wastage.

He further stated that the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre (RBTC) Nawabshah would be operational under the public-private partnership in a month, while the RBTC Karachi would also be made functional in two months.

Earlier, regional blood transfusion centres are successfully operating in Sukkur and Jamshoro under public-private partnership. He said all thalassaemia centres would be connected with the regional blood transfusion centers to ensure the provision of safe blood to suffering children.

Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Zahid Ansari, Dr Durr-e-Naz Jamal, Dr Sarfarz Jaffary and Dr Ghulam Sarwar also spoke on this occasion. The appreciation certificates and shields were also distributed amongst the representatives of blood banks.