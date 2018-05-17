Pakistan fall to Uzbekistan in Moscow

KARACHI: Pakistan lost to Uzbekistan in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup in Moscow on Wednesday.The match had been tied 1-1 in the scheduled time. Uzbekistan won the match 6-5 in penalty shootout.

Pakistan had snatched a tough 5-4 win over Indonesia in penalty shootout in the semi-finals the other day.Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat appreciated Pakistan’s performance. “Players gave remarkable performance in the final against Uzbekistan,” Faisal has been quoted as saying.

“The young footballers have won the silver medal and also the hearts of the Pakistani nation.“The team’s performance in Moscow is a good sign for the future of Pakistan football. The players proved that despite lack of resources there is no lack of talent in the country,” he added. He said Pakistan could make their presence felt in the world if opportunities were provided to the players.