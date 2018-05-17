An expensive Ramazan

Ramazan in Pakistan is accompanied by a rise in the prices of food items. Traders and shopkeepers tend to charge exorbitant rates that are beyond the reach of the people. The higher authorities have turned a blind eye to the suffering of the majority who cannot afford these products. Inflation has had devastating effects on people’s purchasing power.

Moreover, the law and order situation, prolonged power outages, and the rise in street crimes and extortion cases have resulted in problems for people. The government should take remedial measures to improve living conditions and control the prices of food items in order to bring it within the reach of those people who are living below the poverty line.

Abdul Aziz Khatri

Karachi