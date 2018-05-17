Thu May 17, 2018
Business

May 17, 2018

Point of View

Point of View

Looking at the latest decisions of President (Donald) Trump, someone could even think with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly speaking, Europe should be grateful to President Trump, because thanks to him we … realise that if you need a helping hand you will find one at the end of your arm

Donald Tusk

—President of the European Council

