Point of View

Looking at the latest decisions of President (Donald) Trump, someone could even think with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly speaking, Europe should be grateful to President Trump, because thanks to him we … realise that if you need a helping hand you will find one at the end of your arm
Donald Tusk
—President of the European Council
