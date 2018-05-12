Scheme to benefit Shuhada families announced

ISLAMABAD: The government has implemented a scheme to benefit families of Shuhadas who offered sacrifices in the war on terrorism as it was announced in the budget speech for fiscal year 2017-18.

The scheme was announced during the budget speech for year 2017-2018. The beneficiaries include the families of Shuhadas of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians. Scheme envisages payment of profit to an eligible family member of Shuhadas at a rate equivalent to given on Behbood Savings Certificates. Moreover, the profit is exempted from deduction of Withholding Tax.

The National Savings Organisation framed rules under the guidance of Finance Division, which have been approved by the federal government and notified by the Finance Division on 11 May, 2018. The scheme will be implemented by National Savings Organisation. It is estimated that families of more than 27,000 Shuhadas can benefit from the scheme.