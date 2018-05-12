Safdar Abbasi rejects NAB charges

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Workers Dr Safdar Abbasi on Friday rejected and challenged the National Accountability Bureau for complaint verification against him and his family on the allegation of establishing Housing Schemes on the government land and accumulating the assets beyond known source of income and termed it part of the character assassination that continued since last two decades.

Dr Safdar Abbasi, ex-close aide of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto, has expressed his reservations on the action of NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for initiating the complaint verification against him.

“The NAB comes into action on the basis of baseless complaints against me, Naheed Khan, my brother Munawar Ali Abbasi and nephew Muazzam Abbasi and I reject it as this action was part of the character assassination of him and his family,” said Dr Safdar Abbasi while talking to The News on Friday.

It is to be mentioned here that Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal three days back ordered complaint verification against close aides of Benazir Bhutto—Naheed Khan and Dr Safdar Abbasi—as well as Muazzam Ali Abbassi and Munawar Ali Abbasi for establishing the private housing schemes on the government land and allegedly accumulating assets beyond known source of income.

Dr Safdar Abbasi said his family has a name in the politics and effort was made to dishonor his family just on the baseless complaint.

“The NAB’s press statement against Nawaz Sharif with the allegation of the money laundering was also issued on the same day and now explanation was being given but silence on the allegations against him,” he said.