Murdered Asma Rani’s sister seeks CJ’s help

LONDON: The sister of Kohat Medical College student Asma Rani who was murdered in broad daylight has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kohat President Aftab Alam is pressuring their family to settle the case in which his nephew Mujahid Afridi and his accomplices are involved.

Safia Rani told The News in an interview that Aftab Alam is using various means to pressure the family to reconcile with them.

“Aftab Alam is using pressure and influence directly and indirectly. He is approaching those people who are helping us on the social media and offering them bribes. They are also using threats, where necessary. Our supporters are being pressurised to stop helping us. A lot of local influential people visit our home and ask us to settle the case. My parents are under pressure from Aftab Alam, Mujahid Afridi and their supporters. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt has given us two security guards for our protection,” explained Safia Rani.

She said lawyers acting for Mujahid Afridi were doing their best to weaken the case and had requested the Peshawar High Court to drop terrorism charges against the accused.

“They want the court to drop 780C charge so that the case becomes weak and terrorism charged are removed. My sister was killed in daylight by Mujahid Afridi and his accomplices and if that’s not terrorism than what it is,” she questioned.

She said the whole world had seen how her sister was killed in a hail of bullets.

Safia Rani said Afridi’s family had told them that there will be horrible consequences for them if they didn’t agree to their demands.

On behalf of the whole family, Safia Rani requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to look into her sister’s case and the pressures her family was facing. “We need justice. Our case should be heard under 780C. Mujahid Afridi should be hanged as he deserves nothing less than that.

“Courts need evidence and witnesses for prosecution which is available in this case without a problem.

My sister disclosed the name of the killer before she breathed her last. The court should hurry up and decide this case. Mujahid Afridi should be hanged and his accomplices given an exemplary punishment. We will get justice only when Mujahid Afridi is hanged,” demanded Safia Rani.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot in Kohat, 120 miles west of the capital Islamabad.

The footage showed Asma Rani in hospital shortly before death, naming Mujahid Afridi as her killer.

Investigations into the murder of Asma Rani revealed that the prime suspect Mujahid Ullah Afridi had killed a man in Kohat six months prior to killing Asma Rani.

Afridi, who shot Asma Rani in Kohat on January 27 and fled to the UAE after the murder, was caught despite trying to evade arrest by changing his appearance and shaving off his hair and beard.

He was deported to Pakistan the following week where he was arrested and charged with the murder of Asma Rani.

Our correspondent from Kohat adds: Aftab Alam, President PTI Kohat terming accusations of Safia Rani baseless and factitious said that members of Asma Rani family were alleging to get political asylum. He said that he never contacted the family of Asma nor pressurised them for reconciliation. He said that the court was hearing the case.

Aftab Alam said he was saying with confidence and certainty that Safia Rani was totally telling lie. He advised her to bring forth the facts, if she has, in this regard otherwise stop blackmailing him. He said that the whole family of Asma Rani for the sake of getting political asylum, was levelling wrong allegations in the world media.