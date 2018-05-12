Miftah fails to wind up budget debate due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday faced embarrassment on floor of the National Assembly (NA) two days prior to moving the Finance Bill, 2018 for passage when Finance Minister Miftah Ismail could not wind up budget debate due to lack of quorum.

As the Miftah Ismail rose in his seat, PTI parliamentarian Dr Shireen Mazari immediately pointed out lack of quorum in the House. On counting, the House was not found in order as less than 70 members were present.

“This is not tradition in the National Assembly,” veteran politician Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao while speaking without mic said.

However, the chair adjourned proceedings till Monday evening, when the NA was expected to take up Finance Bill. As the Finance Minister could not wind up budget debate, the passage of budget would might be delayed till Wednesday next week.

Earlier, Zahid Hamid announced that he was delivering his last speech on floor and he would not contest the next general elections. “I have been elected thrice as Member of the National Assembly but I have decided that my son will contest general elections,” he said.