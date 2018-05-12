Jamaat minister responsible for BRT project delay: Khattak

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had mobilised and prepared the nation for a corruption-free Pakistan.

“Our government has made legislations to materialise this vision of Imran Khan,” different party joining programmes at chief Minister’s House here, said a handout.

Responding to the politically-motivated propaganda against mega projects in the province, the chief minister said that construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was the responsibility of Peshawar Development Authority which administratively falls under the supervision of minister for local government.

Pervez Khattak said the Ministry of Local Government was with Jamaat-e-Islami, adding Asif Luqman Qazi even did not spare his own political party for political gains.

The chief minister said that being part of the government for five years, Asif Luqman Qazi did not criticise BRT and now he had started hue and cry against the project, which is meaningful.