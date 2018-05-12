Collison calls time on 15-year NBA career

LOS ANGELES: Nick Collison, who spent his entire 15-year career with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics franchise, is retiring from the National Basketball Association (NBA).

“I’ve played with some incredible players, future Hall of Famers and had the unique experience of spending my entire career with one franchise but in two different cities,” Collison said Thursday in a column.

“I started in cold gyms in small towns in Iowa and ended up playing in more than 1,000 games over 15 years in the best league in the world.”The 37-year-old Collison was chosen 12th overall in 2003 by Seattle and moved with the team to Oklahoma City in 2008.

He is the last remaining player with the Thunder that played games with the SuperSonics. Thunder star Russell Westbrook was drafted by the Seattle (fourth overall in 2008) but never played there.

Collison was part of the same draft class as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony.With the Sonics he played in 910 regular season games and is one of the longest serving Seattle players behind “Downtown” Freddie Brown and Gary Payton.Collison finished with 69 double-doubles and averages of 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in his career.