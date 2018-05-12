Anderson makes Madrid clay-court semis

MADRID: South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, the world number eight, was the first qualifier for the Madrid Open semi-finals on Friday when he beat Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 6-3.

Awaiting Anderson in the semi-final will be either local hero Rafael Nadal or the rising Austrian talent Dominic Thiem.Anderson, the 31-year-old US Open finalist last year, who stands a daunting 2.03m (6ft 8in), won largely due to his 15 aces and by making 35 winning shots to Lajovic’s 20.

Meanwhile, Former world No 1 Serena Williams will open her summer hard court season at the WTA tournament in San Jose, California, July 30-August 5. The tournament formerly known as the Bank of the West Classic and held in Stanford, California, is moving to the campus of San Jose State University this year.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova and defending champion and US Open finalist Madison Keys have also committed to play in the event that is part of the build up to the US Open.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Williams pulled out of next week’s Italian Open in Rome, a tournament she has won four times.That followed her withdrawal from Madrid and raised doubts as to whether she’ll be ready for the French Open in Paris May 27-June 10.

The American tennis star made her return to the court in February, six months after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, but has admitted she is struggling to get fully fit.