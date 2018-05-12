Juve aim to claim 7th consecutive league title

MILAN: Juventus aim to claim a seventh consecutive league title at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday but opponents Roma will be determined to gatecrash the party and secure a spot in the Champions League.

All-conquering Juventus claimed a fourth consecutive Italian Cup with a 4-0 win over AC Milan in Rome midweek, and need just a point to add the Scudetto to complete the double for the fourth year in a row.

Roma, in third place, need just a point to ensure top European football next season as they hold a four-point advantage on fifth-place Inter Milan in the race for the top four with two games to play.

However, if fifth-placed Inter Milan lose on Saturday at home to Sassuolo then the top four will be confirmed for Roma. Lazio, in fourth two points behind Roma, travel to Crotone, who are hovering two points above the drop zone.

In any case, Di Francesco’s aim is to postpone the Juventus party for a week sending the multiple champions back home to Turin to complete the double in their final game against already-relegated Verona.

That game in Turin could also be the swansong for 40-year-old Buffon who has said he will retire at the end of the season.Second-placed Napoli travel to Sampdoria with their ambitions now a club points record for the season after practically handing Juventus the title last week with a 2-2 draw against Torino.

Below the leading group, three teams are involved in a battle for the final Europa League spot.AC Milan, in sixth, had been hoping for a Cup win which would have guaranteed them a place in the Europa League group phase.

Instead Gennaro Gattuso’s side face a direct clash at European rivals Atalanta as they recover from their blunders which handed Juventus the Cup.“We weren’t good, we weren’t up to it, the rest doesn’t really matter. Now for 180 minutes we have to be Milan, all together,” said Spanish midfielder Suso.Atalanta are a point behind Milan in seventh, with Fiorentina, who will play Gattuso’s side on the final day of the season, a further two points behind hosting relegation-threatened Cagliari.