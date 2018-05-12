Judoka Shah targets Asian Games gold

KARACHI: The forthcoming Asian Games would be much tougher for Pakistan as the nation will have very few medal chances. Judo is one of the disciplines in which Pakistan can create some chances.

And there is no one else but Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain who can pull off a medal. Shah, who had finished fifth in the -100kg competitions in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, also sees some chances for himself in the Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 1.

“Yes, this time I see a medal chance for myself,” Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Tokyo on Friday.“You know in the Asian Games there are some strong nations like Japan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Mongolia and Korea. And for grabbing medal I will have to beat at least one strong opponent. But what I feel is that I can do that if training went well,” Shah said.

Shah, who created history to become the first Pakistani judoka to play in Rio Olympics in 2016, is currently undergoing training in Japan.After clinching gold in the recently concluded South Asian Championship in Nepal, Shah has turned himself extra serious about the Asian Games.

“Asian Games is my target and I am very serious. I regularly undergo training at the Tokyo Police station and also train in the night in the university. I am now thinking to keep training in any university in the night due to Ramadan,” said Shah.

Shah shot to fame when he finished with a silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. However he did not get a chance in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as judo was not part of the quadrennial competitions held last month.

“Had judo been there in Gold Coast I certainly would have lifted gold this time,” Shah said.Before fielding in the South Asian Championship in Nepal Shah underwent training in Hungary and he says this has benefitted him more.

“Yes it was productive training stint in Hungary. I learnt European judo and now I know that there is no much difference between our style and that of Europe. But the only difference is that they are mentally tougher and so win major events,” he said.

“What I will need is consistent training. If you train consistently it will instill a confidence in you and this is something which will boost your mental level. This is what I need,” Shah said.When asked whether he would like to get another foreign training tour ahead of the Asian Games Shah said: “Not at this stage. It would be much better if I keep training in Japan as I am getting good training here.”

Although it is not yet known what will be the fate of Pakistan’s judokas as the relations between Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) are not cordial. But there is enough chance that this thing will not affect the participation of judokas in Asian Games.

The PJF has already sent POA a list of its top judokas for the Asian Games.After the Asian Games Shah’s major target will be to feature in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers and the son of former Pakistan’s Olympic medalist boxer Hussain Shah is very confident to not only qualify but to win medal this time.