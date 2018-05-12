Essco to face Junoon in ICA final

ISLAMABAD: Essco and Junoon clubs sailed into the final of the Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) Championship here.

Essco Club defeated Warriors by 164 runs in the first semi-final with talented Umer Nawaz Khan (139) and Rizwan Ali (133) helped his team to pile up 361-6 in 48 overs. However, it was leggie Munirur Rehman Tanzil who claimed a 5-wicket haul, restricting Warriors to 197 at the Diamond Ground.

Final of the championship will be played today (Saturday).

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Essco 361-6 in 48 overs (Umer Nawaz Khan 139, Rizwan Ali 133, Munirur Rehman Tanzil 18; Ashfaq Ali 3-76, Ahsan Asghar 2-63). Warriors Club 197 in 32.1 overs (Zawan Hikmat 38, Ashfaq Ali 38, Kamran Khan 24, Hammad Awan 21; Munirur Rehman Tanzil 5-41, Umer Nawaz Khan 2-13, Hasan Ali 2-25).

At National Ground: Junoon Club 292 in 44.5 overs (Shahid Ilyas 75, Muhammad Nouman 59, Ibrahim Rabbani 53, Syed Anas 44; Syed Muzammil Shah 4-12, Haris Ahmed 2-61). Punjab Club 149 31.4 overs (Tariq Nawaz 38, Waqas Wajid 35, Sohail Khan 28, Umer Hameed 3-19, Abdullah Kiyani 2-15, Shahid Ilyas 2-26).