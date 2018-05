US man shot by his own dog

WASHINGTON: A 51-year-old man from Iowa was shot by his own dog while playing with the pet in his home, local media reported Friday. Richard Remme of Fort Dodge was encouraging his dog Balew, a cross between a pit bull and a labrador, to jump on his lap as he lay on his sofa when the dog apparently flicked the safety catch off the 9mm pistol he was carrying in his belt. "I was lying on the couch, and we were horsing around, me and the dog. And I was tossing him off my lap, and he was jumping back on my lap," he told media after being discharged from hospital.