BJP workers arrested for planting IS flags in Assam

NEW DELHI: In a sensational development, police in Assam have arrested six BJP workers in connection with the discovery of an Islamic State (IS) flag in the state’s Nalbari district. The arrested BJP members have been identified as Tapan Barman from Kaihati, Mojamil Ali from Chamata, Moon Ali from Baruakur, Pulak Barman from Belsor, Dwipjyoti Thakuria, Sorojjyoti Baishya and Khelua Patowary. The cops arrested them on Monday from Piplibari for their alleged role in the incident, media reported.

Cops had swung into action after local in Kaihati area of Belsor Police Station had discovered an ISIS flag tied to a treat with the message urging people to join the dreaded terrorist outfit. What’s noticeable in the flag posted by the BJP members is the Arabic texts, which different to what appears on the IS flags. The second part of the text, Muhammadur Rasuloollah, has been written wrongly.