PTI MPA from KP joins PML-Q

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Peshawar Nargis Ali on Friday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad and announced joining the PML. Welcoming Nargis Ali in the PML-Q fold, Shujat termed it an appreciable development. “We have always served Pakistan and its people with good intention and will continue doing so in future as well. We want to unite all those having spirit of Pakistaniyet and Muslim League mind on one platform so that an effective role is played for solving the problems confronting the country and the nation. For this purpose, our doors are open,” Shujat said. Nargis said she was joining the PML-Q on being impressed by its sincerity and services to people.