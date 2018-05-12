Idrees Bakhtiar’s mother passes away

KARACHI: The mother of senior journalist Geo News, Idrees Bakhtiar, passed away on Friday. She was laid to rest at the Yasinabad graveyard on Friday evening. Her soyem will be held on Saturday at the house of Idrees Bakhtiar, A 70, block 13-D/2, Sehba Akhtar Rd, Wasim Bagh, Gulshan-e-Iqbal after Zuhr prayers. Idrees Bakhtiar is a senior journalist and currently the head of Geo Editorial Committee.