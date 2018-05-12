Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Idrees Bakhtiar’s mother passes away

Idrees Bakhtiar’s mother passes away

KARACHI: The mother of senior journalist Geo News, Idrees Bakhtiar, passed away on Friday. She was laid to rest at the Yasinabad graveyard on Friday evening. Her soyem will be held on Saturday at the house of Idrees Bakhtiar, A 70, block 13-D/2, Sehba Akhtar Rd, Wasim Bagh, Gulshan-e-Iqbal after Zuhr prayers. Idrees Bakhtiar is a senior journalist and currently the head of Geo Editorial Committee.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar