Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UVAS distinction

UVAS distinction

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has been ranked among 351+ universities in Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018. According to a press release, the institutions from 50 countries, classified as emerging economies (advanced and secondary) or “frontier economies” were considered in the analysis. The ranking uses same 13 rigorous performance indicators as the The World University Rankings, examining each university’s strengths against all of its core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha congratulated all the stakeholders of the university, including the faculty, administration and students, on the achievement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar