UVAS distinction

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has been ranked among 351+ universities in Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018. According to a press release, the institutions from 50 countries, classified as emerging economies (advanced and secondary) or “frontier economies” were considered in the analysis. The ranking uses same 13 rigorous performance indicators as the The World University Rankings, examining each university’s strengths against all of its core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha congratulated all the stakeholders of the university, including the faculty, administration and students, on the achievement.