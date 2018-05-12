Resolution in support of NAB chief submitted

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday submitted a resolution in the PA Secretariat, condemning the government for exerting pressure on the NAB chairman. In the resolution, the opposition leader urged the NAB chairman to continue working against corrupt elements and assured him of complete support. He said the statement of former PM Nawaz Sharif against him was tantamount to harassment. Meanwhile, Shoaib Siddiqui, another PTI legislator, on Friday submitted a resolution against the Indian army chief for threatening Pakistan.