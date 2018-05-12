Resolution in support of NAB chief submitted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday submitted a resolution in the PA Secretariat, condemning the government for exerting pressure on the NAB chairman. In the resolution, the opposition leader urged the NAB chairman to continue working against corrupt elements and assured him of complete support. He said the statement of former PM Nawaz Sharif against him was tantamount to harassment. Meanwhile, Shoaib Siddiqui, another PTI legislator, on Friday submitted a resolution against the Indian army chief for threatening Pakistan.
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday submitted a resolution in the PA Secretariat, condemning the government for exerting pressure on the NAB chairman. In the resolution, the opposition leader urged the NAB chairman to continue working against corrupt elements and assured him of complete support. He said the statement of former PM Nawaz Sharif against him was tantamount to harassment. Meanwhile, Shoaib Siddiqui, another PTI legislator, on Friday submitted a resolution against the Indian army chief for threatening Pakistan.
Comments