Sindh allocates Rs101b for health

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allocated a total of Rs101 billion for the health department in its budget for the financial year 2018-19.

The government said health would become the third largest sector in terms of resource allocation in the next fiscal year.

In the provincial budget unveiled during the Sindh Assembly session on Thursday, the health department’s allocation has been increased to Rs96.38 billion from Rs 84.8 billion of the current financial year, showing a 13.6 per cent increase.

The new budgetary allocation for the purchase of medicines by the provincial government had been increased by 20 per cent from Rs7.9 billion in last year’s budget to Rs9.5 billion in new budget. Funds for public-private partnership schemes in the health sector have been enhanced from Rs697 million to Rs2.3 billion, indicating a 230 per cent increase.

During his budget speech, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government had spent huge funds on the betterment of the health sector. He added that the government had engaged the private sector for the operation and management of health facilities at primary and secondary levels.

In this context, the management and operation of 1,210 health facilities, including dispensaries, basic health units, rural health centres, MCH centres and THQ and DHQ hospitals, have been entrusted to PPHI and other non-governmental organisations.

In view of the success of the initiative, the government plans to expand the public-private partnership.

The allocation for the health sector is Rs85.3 billion on the non-development side and Rs15.50 billion on the development side in 2017-18. In the next financial year, Rs12.2 billion have been allocated on the non-development side and Rs12.50 billion the on development side.

New schemes in the health sector will be accommodated under the provision of Rs50 billion earmarked separately as a block allocation for all sectors in the ADP 2018-19.

Giving highlights of the Sindh government’s performance, the chief minister said that in 2017-18, 68 new uplift schemes of Rs5.12 billion, including RHCs, trauma-cum-emergency centers and the construction of warehouses at all divisional HQRs for cold storage facility, four schemes of the upgradation of RHCs to THQ hospitals and the establishment of a cancer ward at NIMRA, Jamshoro, at a cost of Rs1.086 billion.

The EPI operational budget under the Sindh Immunisation Support Program has been increased from Rs100 million to Rs1.80 billion.

The chief minister acknowledged the services rendered by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the biggest centre for the treatment of heart attack and primary angioplasty in the world.

Currently, six chest pain units are functional in Karachi and 60 more such chest pain units will be installed in different areas of the province. They are NICVD satellite centres at Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana, Hyderabad and Sehwan in collaboration with the government of Sindh. Very soon three more NICVD centres will be made functional at Nawabshah, Khairpur and Mithi in the year 2018. The grant for the NICVD has been enhanced from Rs5.769 billion to Rs8.094 billion for the next financial year.

Initiatives under PPP: Murad Shah said that 1,213 health facilities have been outsourced on performance based management contract, which include 1,049 facilities to PPHI and 158 facilities outsourced to some other NGOs (108 Integrated Health Services, 35 HANDS, 01 Indus Hospital, 13 Medical Emergency Relief Foundation, 01 Poverty Eradication Initiative. Two Regional Blood Transfusion Centers at Sukkur and Jamshoro have been outsourced to Sukkur Blood Bank and Indus Hospital, respectively.

The Government of Sindh is providing Rs5.59 billion to the SIUT as a grant in the next financial year. It includes the establishment of an SUIT chapter at Larkana with an allocation of Rs497.5 million. The SIUT has already established SIUT-Sukkur chapter with an investment of Rs552.27 million.