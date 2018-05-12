Sat May 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

QWP leader for cordial Pak-Afghan ties

QWP leader for cordial Pak-Afghan ties

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao on Friday said cordial relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were a must for the regional peace and security. Speaking at inauguration of the girls school in Saddar Garhi here, he said Pakhtuns had been the victims of the war in the region for the last 40 years and asked the two countries to resolve their disputes bilaterally. Sikandar Sherpao said the blame-game would not serve any purpose and that talks were the ultimate solution to all disputes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar