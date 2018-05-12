RIMS 10th, 11th and 12th balloting: ‘Incentives may bring people into tax net’

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Friday conducted 10th, 11th and 12th balloting for Amanat Scheme under the Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS).

The ceremony was held here at a local hotel in which the winners of 7th, 8th and 9th balloting were awarded 10 Umrah tickets and four motorbikes. Municipal Corporation Mayor M Razzaq Malik and Zila Council Chairman Chaudhry Zahid Nazir were the chief guests on the occasion.

Addressing the RIMS balloting ceremony, Mayor Razzaq Malik termed the RIMS a milestone in the ongoing revenue automation initiative taken by the Punjab government. “By giving incentives to the tax payers, awareness for tax payment would be raised under the Amanat Scheme. Tax collection is a government responsibility for which good strategy is imperative to make people fearless to pay the taxes. Taxes are being collected transparently without any coercion and pressure,” he added.

The Zila Council chairman showed satisfaction over the PRA progress and assured full support from the local bodies in this regard. He said taxation was a gateway to the development to provide basic amenities to the people. He told that various mega development projects had been completed in Faisalabad.

He asked the citizens to get computerised receipts from restaurants after having meal so that they could also win the prizes. Earlier, member legal Kamran Ahmed informed that the PRA has introduced electronic invoice monitoring system. “The e-code system has also been set up in the field offices for online orders while the services of RIMS have been expanded to other cities of Punjab. Junior internship programmes have been conducted for awareness of youngsters regarding paying taxes,” he informed. Additional Commissioner PRA Asad Aziz talked about the PRA reforms.