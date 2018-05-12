ASP, 8 others booked for torturing lawyer

OKARA: After 26 days long protest, the lawyers of Tehsil Bar Association (TBA), Depalpur, have succeeded in getting a case registered against nine people, including five police personnel. The FIR was lodged by complainant Sajjad Haider advocate.Some 26 days back, the complainant was lifted by the cops at midnight from his house at village Dhole Choor.

Police officials, including Depalpur ASP Nosherwan Chandio, SHO Hujra Shah Muqeem police station Rana Nadeem Iqbal, in-charge Rajowal police post M Ameen, in-charge Dhaliana police post Ijaz Bhatti and a sub-inspector along with four unidentified men barged into his house. All of them started beating his family members. As the victim came out of his bedroom, the cops dragged him out of the house and beat him. The complainant was later released after the intervention of area elders. The complainant got medicolegal certificate from the DHQ Hospital and filed a writ petition.