Miftah to reject Senate body’s recommendations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail is going to reject the Senate Standing Committee on Finance’s all those recommendations having major revenue impacts, including increasing salaries, pension, reducing petroleum development levy, further tax and additional customs duty but will accept demand for withdrawal of health levy of Rs10 per kg on tobacco.

In his windup speech expected to be delivered by the finance minister on coming Monday into the National Assembly, the government will also give relief to businessmen on account of six percent minimum tax for commercial importers through budget 2018-19. Either the rate of commercial and industrial imports will be reduced or it will be reversed to final taxation regime, said one top official of government while talking to The News here on Friday. It was shocking for the ruling elites of the PML-N that there was lack of quorum when the minister for finance was going to deliver speech on finalisation of budget here at the Parliament House on Friday. Now Miftah Ismail is expected to deliver windup speech on Monday with the expectation that there will be no problem of quorum again on coming weekend. The lack of quorum on eve of passing budget can pose threat to survival of the government if it fails to manage smooth approval of the finance bill 2018 and other budgetary motions.

“Out of 49 recommendations related to taxes, the government has accepted over 50 per cent proposals forwarded by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, but all those recommendations related having major revenue impact were not accepted by Finance and Revenue Divisions,” said one top official of government while talking to The News here on Friday.

The Health Levy, the sources said, will be withdrawn while the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes will remain at the same level proposed through the Finance Bill 2018.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had recommended increased tax rates for annual income of over Rs1.2 million for individual taxpayers and recommended maximum rate up to 25pc against 15pc approved by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“We have rejected this proposal because it was well thought out strategy for reducing the tax burden of individual taxpayers,” said the top official and added that the recommendation of reducing further tax or additional customs duty were also rejected by the government because it possessed major revenue impacts. The salaries and pensions will be increased by 10 per cent as announced by the finance minister in his budget speech.

Regarding Petroleum Development Levy (PDL), the official said that the government created cushion for future government, and it would not be withdrawn or reduced in the windup speech of the minister for finance on coming Monday.

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla held a meeting with the Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail this week in which the mainstream opposition party asked the government to provide relief to masses in the windup speech.

The government and FBR undertook review exercise thoroughly of all recommendations forwarded by the Senate and finalised windup speech of 6 to 7 pages. But it was surprising for them that there was lack of quorum on such an important occasion which was never witnessed in recent parliamentary history in last two decades.