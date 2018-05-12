Murad accuses Centre of denying Sindh share in divisible pool

KARACHI: Accusing the Centre of depriving Sindh of its due share in the divisible pool and water, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday warned that if federal government did not provide the provincial government with its share of Rs175 billion, several development projects in Karachi and other parts of Sindh would be badly affected.

“Karachi’s development and other projects would suffer if the federal government do not release our share of Rs175 billion from the divisible pool,” he said, addressing a post-budget press conference at the Sindh Assembly.

He maintained that the federal government was depriving Sindh of financial resources but also denying the province its water share.

Claiming that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had emerged as the strongest political force in the entire country, the chief minister said the party would bag the majority seats in the coming general elections, as people were leaving the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Punjab and other provinces and joining the PPP in Sindh.

Accompanied by Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and other leaders of his party, Shah said the federal government had announced it would provide Rs483 billion as Sindh’s share in the divisible pool, but later the share was revised to Rs480 billion, but actually only Rs449 billion were paid to the province, which he described as unjust and discrimination.

As far as the water shortage was concerned, Sindh was facing a 55 per cent shortage of water, he claimed and added that despite assurances from the federal government in the National Water Commission, Sindh was not being given its due share of water, which was affecting agriculture and livelihood of thousands of people in the province.

“We have written three letters to the prime minister on the issue of the water shortage, but to no avail. We demand that our due share of water is provided to us through fair distribution,” he said and claimed that Sindh was far ahead of completing the lining of canals, which resulted in saving thousands of cusecs of water.

The chief minister claimed that they had carried out exemplary development and progress in the area of health, where seven centres of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had been established at various cities of Sindh which had enabled the NICVD to perform the highest number of angioplasty procedures under one roof in a year, which, he said, was a world record.

He said the government had made a state-of-the-art children’s emergency department in Korangi, and more such centres would be established in Larkana, Sukkur and Nawabshah.

According to the chief minister, 1100 facilities were providing health facilities in the interior of Sindh under PPHI, and efforts were under way to upgrade 300 of these facilities to enable them to provide health services round the clock. He said these centres would be given PPHI Plus status.

Regarding the development of Karachi, he said they spent Rs10 billion for the development of Karachi through which they constructed underpasses, flyovers, new roads and other projects, including parks.

He added that the federal government was continuously depriving Sindh of its development schemes, but it was making tall and hollow claims of development in the province.

Shah maintained that they had established 14 universities, 43 degree colleges and two cadet colleges in the province, and allocated Rs37 billion for the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage schemes. He clarified that they had not reduced the allocation for health in the next fiscal budget.

To a query, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly could not approve the provincial budget as several MPAs had either left the government or they had been expelled, with coalition partners parting ways. He added that only the PPP in Sindh was the only party that was being joined by MPAs from other parties.

Speaking about the Karachi Circular Railway, the chief minister said they had completed the feasibility of the KCR within four months and sent it to China for funding. However, he alleged that owing to the attitude of the federal government, the Chinese were reluctant to finance this project.

He clarified that the provincial government had not withdrawn the security of opposition leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan, saying a committee, formed on the basis of directives from the Supreme Court, was deciding whom to provide security or not.

Responding to a query, he said the government had earmarked Rs100 billion for law and order in the province. He added that the next provincial government would announce development schemes for the province.