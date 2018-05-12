S Africa girls crush BD by 154 runs

CAPE TOWN: For once, Bangladesh women seemed to exert pressure on South Africa when they picked up four wickets for 39 runs in the middle overs to constrict the hosts for a while.

However, stand-in Chloe Tryon’s 60 ensured that the Proteas finished strongly with 230 on the board, that after Lizelle Lee had contributed with a fine hand of 70 at the top of the order. Bangladesh’s batting template though remained the same as they were bottled up for only 76, losing their fourth ODI in a row, by 154 runs.

Chasing 231 to win, Sharmin Sultana and Fargana Hoque hung in there for the longest period of time - 10.3 overs - for the second wicket but that was hardly a roadblock for South Africa as Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals from thereon to be eventually packed up in the 34th over. The spoils were shared equally by Shabnim Ismail, Raisibe Ntozakhe and Sune Luus, who picked up two wickets apiece.

Earlier in the contest, Lee and Laura Wolvaardt put together a solid opening stand for 72 runs before Nahida Akter picked up the first wicket. Trisha Chetty and Lee added 48 runs for the second wicket before Bangladesh enjoyed their share of joy by snaffling five wickets in the middle. Brief scores: South Africa women 230/7 in 50 overs (Lizelle Lee 70, Chloe Tryon 60; Nahida Akter 2-36) beat Bangladesh women 76 in 33.2 overs (Fargana Hoque 22; Shabnim Ismail 2-8, Raisibe Ntozakhe 2-10) by 154 runs.