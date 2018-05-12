Ex-wushu star Asif among top ten fitness trainers

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former wushu champion Asif Butt, who has now turned into a professional fitness trainer, has been listed among the top ten fitness trainers in the world by an American online magazine TopTeny.

Asif after saying adieu to wushu turned to fitness and has for the last couple of years providing fitness training to people of all walks of life including celebrities who wish to be in shape.

TopTeny stated that Asif Butt offers personal training to customers at his gym, 24 Hour Fitness, to help them get the body of their dreams and improve their overall health and fitness.

He develops and manages free workout and weight loss program that is personalized. He also offers sport-specific programs to help sporting professionals. He is an expert at creating fitness programs that are effective in helping people attain their fitness objectives. With his help, customers can improve their muscular power and become an expert at Resistance Training.

At his elegant and sophisticated facility, which comprises of certified equipment and qualified fitness trainers, he offers the best training.TopTeny stated that as the new year brought new resolutions, and achieving good health and fitness is one of them – something that is easily possible with a good trainer by your side.

Know about the top 10 workout trainers who are trending for 2018 are: Caitlyn Bellamy, Venkat, Sabina Dolezalova, Marco Stojanovic, Rohit Bisht, Karolina Huvarova, Jeremy Mooney, Asif Butt, Kendall Lou Schmidt and Kirk Miller.