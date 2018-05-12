Essco, Junoon clubs sail into ICA C’ship final

ISLAMABAD: Essco and Junoon Cricket Clubs sailed into final of the Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) Championship by beating their rivals in the two semifinals with Junoon Club getting the honour of playing in the final for the first time.

Essco Club defeated Warriors by 164 runs with talented Umer Nawaz Khan (139) and Rizwan Ali (133) hit centuries. However, it was leggie Munirur Rehman Tanzil who claimed a 5-wicket haul, restricting Warriors to 197 here at Diamond Cricket Ground. Opener Umer Nawaz Khan scored a 120-ball 139 with 13 fours and 3 sixes, while Rizwan Ali hit a 128-ball 133 with 16 fours and one six in Essco’s 361 for 6 in 48 overs.

Scores: Essco 361 for 6 in 48 overs (Umer Nawaz Khan 139, Rizwan Ali 133, Munirur Rehman Tanzil 18 - Ashfaq Ali 3 for 76, Ahsan Asghar 2 for 63). Warriors Club 197 in 32.1 overs (Zawan Hikmat 38, Ashfaq Ali 38, Kamran Khan 24, Hammad Awan 21 - Munirur Rehman Tanzil 5 for 41, Umer Nawaz Khan 2 for 13, Hasan Ali 2 for 25).

In the second semifinal played at National Cricket Ground, Junoon Club beat Punjab Club by 143 with Shahid Ilyas hitting up 75 and young leggie Umer Hameed taking 3 wickets for 19 runs. Both the openers Muhammad Nouman (59) and Ibrahim Rabbani (53) hit fifties and scored 91 runs for the first wicket.

Scores: Junoon Club 292 in 44.5 overs (Shahid Ilyas 75, Muhammad Nouman 59, Ibrahim Rabbani 53, Syed Anas 44 - Syed Muzammil Shah 4 12, Haris Ahmed 2 for 61). Punjab Club 149 in 31.4 overs (Tariq Nawaz 38, Waqas Wajid 35, Sohail Khan 28 Umer Hameed 3 for 19, Abdullah Kiyani 2 for 15, Shahid Ilyas 2 for 26). The final of the Championship will be played on Saturday (today) at Diamond Cricket Ground.