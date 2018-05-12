Aleem Dar to be honoured today

LAHORE: International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar is going to be honoured by his former club P&T Gymkhana and Young P&T Gymkhana on May 12, 2018 (today). Aleem will be given special award for officiating 350 international matches. Aleem Dar will also be cutting a cake to celebrate his achievement.