Sat May 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Aleem Dar to be honoured today

LAHORE: International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar is going to be honoured by his former club P&T Gymkhana and Young P&T Gymkhana on May 12, 2018 (today). Aleem will be given special award for officiating 350 international matches. Aleem Dar will also be cutting a cake to celebrate his achievement.

