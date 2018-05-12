Sat May 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Qaisar defeats Indian judoka

LAHORE: Pakistan’s judo player Qaisar Khan Friday defeated Indian judoka in his first fight in Asian Cadet Championship.

Pakistan judo team consisting of Qaisar Khan, Muhammad Hasnain accompanied by Masood Ahmad as a coach in 12th Asian Cadet, continued in Lebanon.The competition of Qaisar Khan was against Indian judoka Naresh and qualified for the semi-final by defeating him in his first fight.In semifinal Qaisar faced Uzbek judoka Saduakas. Qaisar gave him tough time but could not defeat him. Now Qaisar will fight for bronze medal.

