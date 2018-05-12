England’s WC squad to be named on 16th

LONDON: Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Russia on May 16.Southgate will reveal his 23-man group for the finals on Wednesday and is scheduled to discuss his selection in a press conference at Wembley the following day. World governing body FIFA has set June 4 as the date when all final squads for the tournament must be submitted. Southgate has already been forced to rule Liverpool duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez out of his plans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first leg of the Reds’ Champions League semifinal against Roma. Gomez has undergone ankle surgery on an injury suffered in England’s friendly against Holland in March. England warm up for the World Cup with friendlies against Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7.