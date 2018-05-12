Lokomotiv seek season-closing win

MOSCOW: Newly-crowned Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow are intent on finishing the domestic season on a high but face a determined rival in Arsenal Tula on Sunday.

The railway-backed side, who top the Premier League on 60 points, six clear of second-placed city rivals Spartak, look favourites against Arsenal, who have struggled throughout this season. But Tula are in a race for the league’s sixth spot and entry into next season’s Europa League. “Arsenal still have their own objective and they have absolutely nothing to lose,” Lokomotiv coach Yury Syomin told the club’s website.

“I expect a tough and interesting game on Sunday.” He said Lokomotiv had fulfilled their goal for the season by winning a championship that was evenly balanced. “It was really tough. Our championship is equal as none of our champions in recent years had such an overwhelming superiority like Barcelona or Bayern in their domestic leagues,” he said.

Massimo Carrera’s second-placed Spartak, who have won their last two league games, are in a pole position to earn next season’s Champions League automatic berth while the third-placed finishers will go through to the Champions League qualifiers.

On Sunday Spartak, Russia’s most decorated club, will have to pass a stern test to their European football ambitions in Moscow’s derby clash with Dynamo. Spartak lead the two clubs’ head-to-head record in the post-Soviet era with 27 wins and 10 defeats, while 17 of their meetings ended in draws.

Meanwhile, CSKA Moscow, who sit third, just one point adrift of Spartak, have also set their sights on the second-place finish. In the season-ending game they face Anzhi Makhachkala, who need a win to avoid relegation.